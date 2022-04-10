Man allegedly shoots, kills wife in Buena Vista homicide

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody following a shooting in Buena Vista on Saturday. The victim and suspect were married.

Police say that 32-year-old Margaret Welch was fatally shot at 1756 Prospect Street. Another victim, a 22-year-old man, also suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect, 41-year-old Deandre Welch was apprehended after a pursuit from Saginaw to Genesee County. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor wounds suffered from a K9 officer and unrelated medical conditions.

The Buena Vista Police Department say there are no outstanding suspects.

Bridgeport Township Police, Saginaw City Police, State Police, the MSP Crime Lab Bridgeport, Flint City Police, Flint Township Police, Mt. Morris Township Police, Vienna Township Police, Clio City Police, Genesee County Dispatch and the Genesee County Sheriff assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.

