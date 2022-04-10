Rain returns tonight, mild week ahead

Our top stories this evening, a man is in custody following a shooting in Buena Vista on Saturday, a mid-Michigan student is stepping up to help her community,

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a well deserved sunny Sunday, we’re tracking more chances for rain going into the new week .

Along with that looks to come some of the warmest temperatures thus far this year for the first half of the new week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

We can expect a few more hours of sunshine up until sunset tonight around 8:13 PM. Clouds will slowly begin to increase from the west going into the later evening. No rain is expected for the rest of your Sunday.

Lows tonight will drop back into the low 40s and upper 30s for folks north and east of the Tri-Cities. Winds will be breezy from the SSE around 10-15 mph.

The better chance for a few quick hitting showers looks best past midnight into early Monday morning. There could be some brief heavy downpours along with a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing severe, but enough to possibility wake you up sleeping tonight.

Next Week

Monday early will have the chance from a few lingering showers along an advancing warm front. This warm front is what will help manage warmer temperatures to start the week!

We can expect a brief break from the rain closer to lunchtime before more showers will be possible going into the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs Monday expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s; 5-10 degree above average!

Any showers look to come to an end by late evening, midnight and we look to stay dry into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday trends drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs back in the 60s.

Wednesday into Thursday morning will be the best chance of rain and even a few thunderstorms this week. Wednesday will also likely be the warmest days of the week with some areas near Flint making a run at 70!

“Cooler” temperatures look to take over late week into the weekend; back in the 40s near 50.

