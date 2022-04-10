Sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures, rain overnight into Monday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s certainly felt like a long stretch of damp and cooler weather, but Sunday sees different cards pulled out of the deck! Sunshine returns for the majority of the day with temperatures coming back up into the 50s. Overall, it will feel much different than it has over the last week. Rain does return to the forecast tonight, you may encounter some damp conditions on the early morning commute Monday.

Today

This morning we’re starting off right around, even just below, freezing. Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop off a decent amount during the overnight hours. Those clear skies mean plenty of sun heading into this morning! That sunshine continues for the majority of today. Highs clouds will begin to filter in closer to dinnertime, which is ahead of an incoming disturbance bringing the next chance of rain. More on that rain below.

Highs this afternoon will check-in to the lower 50s, right at normal for this day in April. Lake Huron will still hold some influence, though, keeping the Thumb and the immediate shore cooler in the 40s. Today’s wind will become southerly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

Clouds will continue to build in through the evening leading up to the rain. The best timing of that rain has it starting up after midnight. It will arrive from the west, reaching Mount Pleasant Ithaca, and Clare around 2 AM. It will migrate to Flint, the Tri-Cities, and Standish closer to 4 AM, then into the Thumb between 5 and 6 AM. Overall, a fast moving line of rain. There could be a few rumbles of thunder accompanying this rain, too.

Rain Sunday Night (WNEM)

Lows will be milder tonight, settling down to around 41 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the southeast with a speed of 10 to 20 mph.

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

Monday

That rain will continue to wind down in the mid-morning hours. Although not a lot of rain, you still may encounter some damp conditions on your drive to work tomorrow morning. Rainfall will check in between 0.10″ to 0.20″.

Rainfall total from Sunday night ending at noon on Monday. (WNEM)

There could be a few peeks of sun tomorrow near lunch, but any sun will be short-lived. We’re also watching for an unsettled area farther down the line of the morning rain. If conditions align, that could allow some scattered showers to sneak back into the TV5 viewing area from the south during the afternoon. Though it is a possibility, any showers that move back in should be light.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

More rain chances are in the cards heading towards Wednesday and Thursday, check it out in your full 7-Day Forecast!

