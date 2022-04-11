$8M+ going to Iosco Co. to address PFAS

IOSCO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan will include $8.6 million for Iosco County to address PFAS by extending water main infrastructure.

The governor’s office says the Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the biggest infrastructure investments in state history.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan makes bold, bipartisan investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Michigan families, including clean water, smooth roads, fast internet, and beautiful parks,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am so proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done. This bill will make a real difference in our communities, support tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, and set up Michigan’s economy for decades of success. It is a testament to what is possible when we put Michiganders first.”

“Over the past year, the Michigan Democratic delegation has delivered for our state- passing bills that protect people from COVID-19 and rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow. “Now, we are partnering with Governor Whitmer to use this funding and make meaningful investments for Michigan residents. This means fixing our roads, replacing lead pipes, and finally tackling our spotty internet service. The best part is we can do all of this all while creating good paying jobs. Bottom line: it’s a win for Michigan.”

“The United States currently ranks 13th in the world in terms of our infrastructure- which is simply unacceptable,” said Senator Gary Peters. “We can and must do more to strengthen and prepare our infrastructure for the 21st century. I was proud to help pass the historic bipartisan infrastructure law that will repair our roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet, and replace aging water infrastructure to ensure access to clean drinking water. I applaud Governor Whitmer for her leadership in helping ensure the federal resources from the bipartisan infrastructure law will bolster Michigan’s economy and create good-paying jobs.”

“Every family in Michigan deserves access to safe and affordable drinking water,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland. “People living near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base have been dealing with groundwater PFAS contamination for years. This additional funding will finally ensure that all affected families have access to clean drinking water in their homes.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank, on behalf of Oscoda Township, Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Legislature, more specifically Rep. Allor, and our federal representatives Congressman Kildee and Senator Peters for their work, in a bipartisan effort to get the needed funding to Oscoda Township for the critical water main extensions needed due to the PFAS contamination in our groundwater left from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base that is affecting private water wells,” said Oscoda Township Trustee Bill Palmer. “Oscoda Township has been doing the extensions in relatively small phases as funding was available, now with this larger funding of $8.58 million we can expedite the extension process and get more residents connected in a shorter period of time. I believe this is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when we have bipartisan agreements on critical issues like contaminated drinking water. Again, a most sincere thank you to all who helped in securing this funding and to Governor Whitmer for signing the bill into law.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan includes almost $2 billion to help fix critical water infrastructure problems.

$210 million of the $2 billion will help repair dams in Midland and Gladwin Counties. An additional $40 million will be used to eliminate, renovate and repair dams statewide.

More information about the plan can be found at Michigan.gov.

