Former Flint school board president arraigned on assault, disorderly conduct charges

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The former president of the Flint school board has been arraigned on assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Danielle Green was charged with assault and battery as well as disrupting a public meeting. Both charges are misdemeanor violations of the city ordinance.

Green plead not guilty to both charges issued to her. Her bond was set at $5,000 per charge.

Laura MacIntyre, the treasurer of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education, accused Green of grabbing her throat, slamming her head down on a table and punching her several times during an open meeting.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah granted two personal protective orders that MacIntyre filed against Green and her boyfriend Arthur Woodson.

Woodson claims he was in Lansing when the altercation occurred. Woodson said he plans to fight the judge’s order. MacIntyre and Green did not immediately respond to TV5 for comment.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to remove Green as president on March 23. Green is still a member of the school board.

