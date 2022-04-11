Genesee Co. official reacts to clerk being charged

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After he was arraigned on witness intimidation and willful neglect of duty charges, Genesee County Clerk John Gleason still has his position.

His charges are a result of an investigation that started with a marriage license incident involving Gleason more than two years ago.

Domonique Clemons, the Chair of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, talked about the arrest of Gleason.

“Things have certainly been interesting over the last couple of days,” Clemons said.

Gleason is charged with one count of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. A felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

He is also facing a willful neglect of duty charge. A misdemeanor that carries a penalty of one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

TV5 has learned Gleason’s alleged victims are two female employees at the Genesee County Clerk’s office.

Despite Gleason’s legal troubles, Clemons said he is still the clerk.

“He will remain the clerk until either resigns from office, or the citizens initiate a recall process, which is a lengthy, several month-long process, or he is removed from office by the governor,” Clemons said.

Gleason may have more issues to deal with in the coming weeks.

“We also as a board, still have our own internal investigation going on into his office for harassment and hostile work environment. That investigation is continuing to move forward. And once we have findings on that, we will determine action that we can take on that,” Clemons said.

Clemons is quick to point out the county board does not have the power to remove Gleason from office.

In the meantime, Clemons is working to make sure the clerk’s office has the support it needs with an election just over three weeks away.

“We have been in communication with each other, and we have been in communication with the Secretary of State office to ensure that everything is running smoothly for our upcoming May election,” Clemons said.

Clemons said he has not talked to Gleason since his arrest. Clemons said Gleason will have his day in court. He has not t called for Gleason to step down, but he thinks there are things the embattled county clerk needs to mull over.

“Mr. Gleason should take into serious consideration if, with en-light of everything that’s going on, if he is able to execute the duties of office, if he is able to effectively serve the residents of Genesee County,” Clemons said.

