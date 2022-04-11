Man sentenced in shooting of 2 CMU students

UNION TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man who pleaded guilty in the shooting two students near Central Michigan University has been sentenced.

Kenneth Thomas Jr. was arrested for a shooting that happened on April 24, 2021 during a gathering at an apartment complex at 3400 E. Deerfield Road in Union Township.

Tyler Bunting was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition while John Keller was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Keller was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and was in critical condition.

At the time, Thomas was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearms, two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building causing impairment, and one count of discharging a firearm at a building.

During a hearing on Feb. 28, Thomas pleaded guilty to weapons discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and felony firearm. His remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Thomas Jr. was sentenced to a minimum of 96 months and a maximum of 20 years for discharging a firearm into a building causing serious impairment as well as two years for his felony firearm charge with credit 349 days he already served in jail.

The charges will be consecutive, meaning he will need to serve two years for his felony firearm charge, then the sentencing for his other charge.

Thomas been ordered to pay $7,526.78 in total restitution, $130 for a crime victim rights fee, and $136 in state costs.

