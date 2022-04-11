MDOT construction plan changing due to material costs, labor shortages

Mich. (WNEM) - Cone zones, orange barrels, and heavy equipment are all over Michigan’s roads this season as construction ramps up into the warmer months.

Some projects are starting off slow with departments of transportation across the country dealing with more expensive materials and labor.

Rising costs are forcing the Michigan Department of Transportation to tap the brakes on some projects.

Jocelyn Garza is the Bay Region Communications Representative for MDOT.

“We know that we’ve been underfunded in the state of Michigan for a long time. And so, it’s frustrating to get to a point where we’re seeing an increase in the funding dollars and we’re still in a position where we can’t do all of the projects that we want to at once,” Garza said.

She said there are a variety of bumps in the road putting prices on a steep incline. Including the price of steel, concrete, asphalt, labor, and labor shortages.

“We had intended to start construction on the M-13, M-84 bascule bridge in the city of Bay City, it’s the Lafayette Street Bridge is what locals refer to it as. We actually delayed the start of construction because costs had escalated far beyond what we could justify,” Garza said.

Fortunately, the bridge is back on track thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

According to MDOT, project bids are about ten percent overestimates since July.

Bridge replacement costs rose 35 percent in the last four years.

Kylie Dontje is the Communications Coordinator for the Genesee County Road Commission.

“Especially with the rising cost of gasoline because that also impacts our asphalt. There is crude oil in the asphalt, and then you also have to take into account the diesel fuel that it takes to produce that asphalt and then transport it,” Dontje said.

She said gas prices impact the commission’s day to day work as well.

“We have our own fuel tanks here, so our, our equipment operators come and gas up, and that, even that is, you know, getting more expensive to go out and patch and do our everyday kinda things,” Dontje said.

While all 2022 projects have the green light, beyond this year, prices will determine what gets out of cruise control and into the fast lane.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.