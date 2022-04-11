Advertisement

Midland Dow’s Vansumeren wins Mr. Hockey Award

Midland Dow's Billy Vansumeren has been named Mr. Hockey by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.
By Jason Fielder
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Dow's Billy Vansumeren has been named Mr. Hockey by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.

The award is given to the state’s best high school hockey player.

The senior forward averaged more than a point a game this season, leading Dow to the Division 3 state championship and the first state title won by any high school hockey team in mid-Michigan.

