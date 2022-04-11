Midland Dow’s Vansumeren wins Mr. Hockey Award

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Dow’s Billy Vansumeren has been named Mr. Hockey by the Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association.

The award is given to the state’s best high school hockey player.

The senior forward averaged more than a point a game this season, leading Dow to the Division 3 state championship and the first state title won by any high school hockey team in mid-Michigan.

