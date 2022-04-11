Miracle Baseball League coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Many children are heading outside to play ball with warmer weather approaching, but millions are unable to play due to a physical or mental ailment.

That is changing in the mid-Michigan area with the very first Miracle Baseball League.

Dozens of kids and adults will be heading to Central Park in Midland for the inaugural season of the Middle of the Mitt Miracle League at the new Miracle Field.

An accessible baseball diamond for individuals with disabilities.

“If you have a kiddo who is low, who has low vision or vision impaired, there’s nothing to get caught up or trip on same thing with somebody who might be in a wheelchair or might have some sort of assistive device,” said Marcie Post, city of Midland Assistant Director of Public Services.

The field constructed out of rubber will give kids the chance to hit the ball, run the bases, and maybe even hit a homerun.

Post said families from across the region are excited for the league to begin. Interest is so high; the league has already filled four teams with the possibility of adding a fifth.

“I talked to a parent the other day who said she’s so excited because her son’s in a wheelchair and he’s going to be able to meet other kids like him because they come from a very small town and there’s not a lot of kids in a wheelchair,” Post said.

The inclusive game will give kids and spectators the same feel as a traditional one.

“You’ll see a seven inning stretch and take me out to the ballgame and we’ve got some local celebrities that are going to do some of our announcing and maybe our national anthem. So, it’ll make things amazing and we’re looking at walkup songs for the kids,” Post said.

Each player in the league gets a volunteer buddy that will assist them during the game.

Registration for league ends this Friday and the season opener will be on May 14.

