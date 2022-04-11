National Work Zone Safety Week reminds drivers to be safer near construction zones

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s construction season is in full swing and construction workers are out repairing the state’s battered roads and bridges.

With more ongoing projects, there is also a bigger chance for one of those workers to get killed or severely injured by a vehicle.

As construction season ramps up, the Michigan Department of Transportation wants drivers to watch out.

Ryan McDonnell is the Bay Region Traffic, Safety, and Operations Engineer for MDOT.

“Last year we had three fatalities in MDOT work zones from, from construction workers. As well as you know, 16 motorists lost their lives unfortunately in work zones as well,” McDonnell said.

He said the number of deaths in work zones has been trending upward.

“This is our construction workers and employees’; this is their office. You know, this is where they work, and we want them to be able to come home every day safely just like the rest of us do,” McDonnell said.

This year’s theme is “work zones are a sign to slow down.”

“When people see those signs and those barrels come out, slow down, put your phone down, and pay attention to what’s going on,” McDonnell said.

As the weather gets warmer, more people will be out driving all over the state.

With more cone zones this year, awareness around construction zones is especially important.

“It doesn’t take very long to go through a work zone, so it’ll probably add less than a minute to your day to getting to your destination, so. And that could end up saving a life. So, we just ask everyone to please be conscious of the workers who are out there on the roads,” said Kylie Dontje, the Genesee County Road Commission Communications Coordinator.

