Northwood University esports team wins North American championship

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University’s esports team is going for a global title.

Northwood entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and the team finished in the top spot nationwide after winning the Collegiate Rocket League North American Championship.

“Winning the North American Championship means Northwood is the first university to qualify for the inaugural Collegiate Rocket League World Championship, which will be held in June of 2022,” said Coach Cody Elsen. “Northwood will face the best colleges across Europe and Asia.”

The team finished its regular season with a 13-2 record. During the playoffs, Northwood defeated Valleyfield College, St. Clair College and Stockton University. After winning the Eastern Conference, Northwood then defeated the University of Texas -Arlington and Stockton University in the North American Championship, in addition to Columbia College 4-3 in the grand finals.

“We won in an overtime thriller with LionBlaze (Hunter Woitas) scoring the winning goal,” Elsen noted.

On April 4, Northwood won the Collegiate Valorant National Championship.

“Northwood went 4-0 in group stages defeating Boise State University, Windsor University, University of Washington and Florida International University,” Elsen said. “In the playoffs (for this championship), Northwood defeated University of Ottawa, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Seneca College and James Madison University, in addition to a 2-0 win against Kennesaw State University in the grand finals after a quadruple overtime win in game 2.”

The Northwood Esports Team is made up of 84 students. Elsen said hours of work goes into winning these championship titles. Most players put in a minimum of 25 hours per week on the game.

“The future of the program looks bright and will continue to thrive on a national stage,” Elsen added.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.