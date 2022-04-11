Advertisement

Police: 2 found dead in Bay Co. home with carbon monoxide levels

A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband, according to the Michigan State Police.(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State police believe deadly levels of carbon monoxide may have led to the death of two people in Bay County.

Troopers were sent to a residence in the 2000 block of Kaiser Tower Road after a 911 caller reported finding two people deceased inside about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

Both of the victims and their dogs were found dead inside the home. According to the preliminary investigation, Bridgitte Hill, 60, from Pinconning, and Dennis Mackenzie, 60, from Au Gres, were staying at the residence without power or heat.

Investigators found a generator in the basement and multiple electric and propane space heaters throughout the home, Michigan State Police said. State police believe improper ventilation while the power and heat sources were operating may have caused deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

While the incident is still under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Anyone struggling to get heat or electricity services is asked to call 211 to be connected with services that can help. When using a generator or space heaters, residents are advised to provide proper ventilation and ensure carbon monoxide monitors are operational.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, April 11.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, April 11
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday morning, April 11.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, April 11
A mid-Michigan student is stepping up to help her community.
Mid-Michigan student creates closet for the needy
FirstWarn5: SUN PM 4-10-22
FirstWarn5: SUN PM 4-10-22