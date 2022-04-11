Rain Monday morning, continuing to warm up

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today’s weather got off to an active start with strong thunderstorms developing within a line of rain. That rain and those storms are continuing to move to the east, and behind them, most of the remainder of this Monday sees dry weather. If you thought Sunday was warm, today will be even warmer!

Today

After the morning rain, Mid-Michigan is in for a dry stretch through the middle of the day. There is the potential for more light showers to move back in later this afternoon and close to dinner, but any active that does come up should be on the lighter-side. We’re also in for a warmer day today, highs will be into the 60s by this afternoon! These numbers will be between 5 and 10 degrees above normal for this day in April. Today’s wind will also be on the breezier-side, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. Wind direction shifts from southeast to southwest today behind the morning rain.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will clear out as we head through the overnight hours. This will allow temperatures to fall off into the 30s. The wind will also slow back down to a speed of only 5 to 10 mph out of the west southwest.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday

Dry weather carries through the day with sunshine in the morning before partly cloudy skies return in the afternoon. Highs will be comparable to Monday, reaching up to the lower 60s by the afternoon. Tuesday’s wind will be fairly light, only at 5 to 10 mph out of the south southeast.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Wednesday/Thursday System

Another low pressure system will develop in the Rockies starting Tuesday, then swing past the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Thursday. As it taps into Gulf warmth and moisture, periods of rainfall are expected on Thursday and into Friday morning. With some instability, thunderstorms will also be on the table.

The strongest rain and heaviest thunderstorms currently appear to be late Wednesday into Thursday morning as the cold front from this system passes through. There is a chance for severe weather at that time, but we’ll keep an eye on if anything changes. Skies will clear out by Thursday afternoon allowing for a good deal of sunshine.

The full 7-Day Forecast also shows the warm-up associated with this system, before a cooldown by the end of the week. Check it out!

