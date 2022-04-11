Spotty sprinkles & showers this evening, warm with some sun Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a noisy start to the day on Monday, with showers and thunderstorms rolling through early in the morning, we had some sunshine and warm temperatures that followed.

As we start the evening hours, clouds have moved back in and there are some showers on radar, but it looks like those showers are sprinkles or very light at best, and many of them aren’t reaching the ground. If you’re headed out this evening, be mindful that you could feel a few raindrops, however it may not be worth cancelling your plans.

This Evening & Overnight

We reached into the 60s today and even touched 70 in Flint, but temperatures have cooled off pretty quickly this evening behind a cold front. Many are in the 50s now, which is still nicer than many days we’ve had recently, but a big change from the peak earlier this afternoon.

Clouds have moved in, but shower chances remain low through this evening. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, a few showers aren’t impossible early this evening, but we should dry out and clear our skies from midnight onward into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the lower to middle 30s, with winds becoming light, turning southwest late tonight.

Tuesday

Skies should be filled with sunshine through the first half of Tuesday, which is expected to warm our temperatures pretty quickly from the cooler start. Highs should reach into at least the lower and middle 60s for Tuesday afternoon, if not a bit higher if we overachieve.

Highs are expected to return to the 60s for most areas on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Winds will turn from southwesterly to southeasterly through the day, building to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Although our next system will be moving in late Tuesday night, signs are pointing to us remaining dry through at least midnight, so evening plans on Tuesday should be in good shape, despite clouds that are expected to gradually fill in through the evening.

Overnight lows into Wednesday morning should remain more mild with the clouds, and showers eventually arriving. Expect 40s to low 50s to start the middle day of the workweek.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be possible through the day on Wednesday, however, there are expected to be breaks between a few rounds.

A warm front is expected to lift through during the morning with showers and thunderstorms possible then, potentially followed by a break, before more showers and storms are expected ahead of a cold front that comes through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There could also be some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon ahead of the main line later in the evening.

High temperatures will have a chance to be close to 70 degrees, despite a chance for showers and thunderstorms. (WNEM)

Highs will have a chance to warm into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, and we may get an early summertime feel as dew points start to rise as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the TV5 viewing area under a Marginal Risk (isolated) for severe storms on Wednesday, meaning severe storms are possible, but a low chance. Right now with the front passing through later in the day as we cool off, this keeps our chances a bit lower. However, if the front arrives sooner, our chances will have a chance to go up.

Although the threat is low, strong to severe storms are possible on Wednesday. (WNEM)

We’ll keep a close eye on this timing, as well as other ingredients through the next 24-36 hours and stay on top of the threat. Any updates, you’ll know about them!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.