State individual income tax deadline in one week

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in a week.

State individual income tax returns must be submitted online or by mail before midnight on Monday, April 18. The state’s individual income tax deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.

“There is still time to file a return or make a payment,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Taxpayers who owe taxes should make their payments on time to avoid penalties and interest. I encourage those taxpayers who may be owed a refund to not wait to file their returns.”

Those who file online typically receive their refunds about two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state, the Michigan Department of Treasury said.

Last year, more than 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers filed online, which is 88 percent of state income tax filers, according to the state treasury department. For more information about e-filing, click here.

Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit card.

Michiganders who need additional time to file a return beyond the deadline can request an extension to Oct. 18. Those requesting a deadline extension should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by April 18 to avoid additional interest and penalties, the Michigan Department of Treasury stated.

