UM-Flint offering Accelerated Online Degree Completion programs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Accelerated Online Degree Completion (AODC) program offered at the University of Michigan in Flint was created to help students who have earned college credits complete a bachelor’s degree and learn skills by employers.

UM-Flint says, over 1.6 million Michiganders have earned some college credits, but do not have a degree. AODC is offered to help students with a 100 percent online format, support services, and scholarships.

Every course offered is seven weeks long with six start dates for students to sign up for throughout the year.

Students can earn a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Services and chose two of three certificates offered to complete. There is Cybersecurity Fundamentals, Data Analytics and Interpretation, and Digital Communication.

Faculty experts will review a students’ professional certificates, military training, and standardized test scores through Credit for Prior Learning to determine if the experiences meet the standards of the UM-Flint curriculum.

New AODC students can apply for a scholarship up to $8,000 in their first year of enrollment provided by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

“Empowering our community through a transformational education is central to the mission of UM-Flint,” said Chancellor Deba Dutta. “Having a family—or working a job—should not exclude someone from a quality education. AODC empowers countless students to earn a renowned bachelor’s degree by acknowledging the realities today’s learners are now facing.”

AODC courses start in August. Applications are open now.

Residents interested in more information can attend at 30-minute virtual information session on April 20 starting at noon.

Registration is available here.

