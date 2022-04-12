AG Nessel urges committee to vote for bills related to opioid settlement payments

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified Tuesday to support bills addressing how hundreds of millions from the historic opioid settlement with multiple pharmaceutical distributors will be spent.

“I was up in Marquette a few weeks ago, and I am not exaggerating, when I tell you that the Marquette County Prosecutor had tears in his eyes. They were doing private fundraisers to try to get more bed space. And they just didn’t have the money that they needed. The epidemic is so bad,” Nessel said.

Nessel urged the committee to act quickly on voting for house bills 5968 and 5970 that would provide oversight on the disbursement of money from a major settlement.

The state is set to receive $776 million from a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer.

“This settlement will equip communities across our state with resources that were not previously available to better address the opioid crisis in support of Bateman efforts,” Nessel said.

The bills will create the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund where half of the money will be paid to eligible local governments and the other will go to the state.

All the money from the agreement must go to opioid related treatments and infrastructure.

The bills call for the creation of an opioid advisory committee to make sure the funds are allocated appropriately.

“While local governments will receive direct payments, the timely deployment of state settlement dollars is also incredibly crucial to fight against the epidemic, but time is not on our side when it comes to Michigan’s opioid opioid epidemic. Some 3000 Michiganders lost their lives just last year to opioid overdoses,” Nessel said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.