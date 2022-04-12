Ascension offering free sports physicals on April 18-19

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ascension Medical Group and Sports Medicine is offering free physicals for student-athletes 14-years and older on April 18, and April 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The physicals will be provided at the Medical Arts Building 3 on the second floor in Saginaw at 4677 Towne Centre Road. Physicals will be done by sports medicine physicians, athletic trainers, and Central Michigan University family of medicine residents.

Every student will have to bring a completed Michigan High School Athletic Association medical history/consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

Forms are available here.

Residents can call 989-790-6719 and press option one to schedule an appointment.

A parent in attendance is required.

