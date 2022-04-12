Construction work on I-75 in Bay Co., US-127 Gratiot Co. starts April 18

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction crews will be starting work next week on multiple road projects across the state, including here in mid-Michigan.

The projects include US-127 resurfacing in Gratiot County, the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Lapeer County, the second year of the I-75 resurfacing project in Bay County, US-131 resurfacing project in Mason County, I-96 and bridge improvements in Kent County, and the I-96 interchange connection project in Kent County. Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,287 jobs, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” Whitmer said. “My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs. These projects will add to that total and continue and support even more good-paying jobs in these communities.”

Starting April 18, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume work on I-75 from Beaver Road to Cottage Grove Road in Bay County to improve the driving surface. The remaining work includes median cleanup and temporary crossovers as well as bridge work at the Kawkawlin River.

Later in the construction season, crews will finish the remaining work for the Parish Road bridge. This work is part of a $29 million investment started in spring 2021 to resurface nearly five miles of I-75 and complete bridge repairs at Parish Road and I-75 over Beaver Road. The project is expected to be completed by August.

MDOT will invest $1.2 million to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north of Humphrey Road to Washington Road in Gratiot County, near Ithaca. This investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 20 jobs.

This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road. Work will begin on April 18 and the project is expected to be finished by May 18.

In Lapeer County, MDOT will invest $54.5 million to rebuild more than 7 miles of I-69 from M-24 to Lake George Road. The Five Lakes Rest Area will also be replaced. The investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 685 jobs.

The two-year project will start on April 18 with crews rebuilding westbound I-69. During this time, all traffic will be maintained on eastbound I-69.

The following ramps will be closed during this phase of work:

Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69

Westbound I-69 to M-24

Westbound I-69 to Wilder Road

Wilder Road to westbound I-69

Lake Pleasant Road to westbound I-69

Westbound traffic will be switched back to the westbound side of the freeway at the end of the construction season.

In spring 2023, work will begin to rebuild eastbound I-69 with additional traffic restrictions in place.

