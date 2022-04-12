Advertisement

Flint City Council votes to remove president from role

City of Flint logo
City of Flint logo
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council voted to remove its president following a lengthy meeting.

Eric Mays was removed as city council president with six members voting yes and one abstaining. The city council also moved to censure Mays.

Councilmember Allie Herkenroder, who serves as the city council’s vice president, was nominated as the president, but the vote failed with four members voting yes and three others abstaining.

With the absence of the president, the vice president will step in until the next president can be determined.

In November, Mays was voted in as president and Herkenroder was named the vice president.

