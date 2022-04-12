Former Huntington Event Park now named Jolt Credit Union Event Park

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The now former Huntington Event Park across the street from the Dow Event Center in Saginaw has a new name.

It will now be known as the Jolt Credit Union Event Park.

A spokesperson for Jolt, Bridget Staffileno, said the move is about bringing more people and more outdoor events downtown.

“I think having Jolt Credit Union Event Park is just a natural extension of what Jolt already is in the community. What we’re doing is we are creating deeper roots, and we’re already here but we want to show people that we’re not going anywhere,” Staffileno said.

Jolt anticipates the partnership will bring more concerts and festivals to the venue.

