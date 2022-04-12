Mainly dry this evening, rain and storms return late tonight & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful Tuesday around Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine and temperatures having a chance to warm back up into the 60s.

Despite the chance for rain returning later tonight and clouds rolling in, we should be dry through the evening hours, with plenty of time remaining to enjoy the nice weather.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is not expected until closer to or after midnight, so any evening plans tonight should be worry free. Temperatures will remain on the mild side as well in the 50s and 60s, allowing for a great night to take a walk or just have the windows open and let some fresh air into the house.

Overnight lows won’t fall too far with clouds moving in and a continued southeast wind flow (5 to 15 miles per hour). Most areas will stay in the 50s, with our coolest locations well into the 40s. Once they bottom out around midnight, some areas will have a chance to start rising toward the commutes and bus stops.

Showers and thunderstorms that pass through overnight are expected to stay below severe limits, although lower freezing levels could lead to the development of small hail if a storm really gets going. Downpours would also be possible.

Wednesday

Rain is possible through the entire day Wednesday with multiple rounds of showers and storms through the evening, however it’s important to note there are expected to be breaks in the action.

Behind that warm front, temperatures will have a chance to warm up into the middle 60s to low 70s despite the mostly cloudy skies expected through the day. Winds will be breezy out of the south southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Once the morning round clears the area with the warm front, we should see a break until another round starts picking up around lunchtime. This round is expected to largely stay sub-severe as it passes through, but gusty winds and downpours will be possible in any thunderstorm. This second round will likely last until about dinnertime (5-7 PM) and then another break will follow.

Finally, a third round will come in ahead of the cold front itself, and this would be the round we’re watching for the best chance of stronger storms, with the main time of concern between 8 PM and 4 AM. If severe storms develop, strong winds and hail would be the main threats, along with downpours.

Strong to severe storms are possible in Mid-Michigan, with the best chance coming late Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire TV5 viewing area under a Marginal Risk, which suggests a lower or isolated risk for severe storms, or that most storms that develop won’t be severe.

We do have some things to consider with this risk of severe weather. Typically, a late-evening and overnight arrival is not ideal for severe storms as we’re losing the heating of the day and our best ingredients. We also have multiple waves of rain expected through the day tomorrow, which will eat away at the available energy for strong storms.

This isn’t to suggest severe storms can’t happen, but right now our threat appears low, and we’ll need a couple of puzzle pieces to come together. As always, we’ll be watching closely how things evolve through the day.

Rainfall amounts between 0.30″ to 1″ are expected, heaviest as you go northwest. Areas that see repeated downpours could exceed 1″, and poor drainage areas could feature standing water once again.

Another measurable rainfall is expected with our thunderstorms tomorrow. Locally higher totals can be expected where downpours persist. (WNEM)

