Mid-Michigan bakery forced to raise prices due to increasing production costs

Mich. (WNEM) - Local bakeries have been one of the many industries affected by increasing costs.

The ingredients bought in bulk every week cost more, and delivery expensive are increasing.

Bakeries buying exponentially more ingredients are feeling the pressure lately.

Greg “Ryno” Rynearson is the “Cop-Owner” of Cops and Doughnuts.

“Scratch bakeries are becoming few and far between. They’re very labor intensive and now the cost of goods are getting quite high. A lot of people think that the bakery should always be this super inexpensive location to go get a lot of things but we’ve gotta keep the, the costs taken care of,” Rynearson said.

He said, starting May 1, they are raising their prices.

“We want to stay in business, we don’t want to be one of these that close up. And sometimes people say, boy it seems like you might be a little high on something. Well, our bakery’s been here for a, 126 years in July. And we want to keep that going,” Rynearson said.

Deluxe doughnuts will be going up about $.20, and a dozen will go up about $2.

“We went in to where we were having the labor issues. And then now it’s gone from the labor issues right into the cost of goods. And it’s the biggest increase since we’ve started,” Rynearson said.

Nearly everything a bakery needs -- eggs, flour, and sugar has all gone up in price.

Rynearson said fry oil went up nearly 50 percent since last year.

“So, we just can’t keep absorbing this. We traditionally have done price modifications every may. Because that’s usually when the price changes come. Last year we did do a price change, but the increases actually were higher than what we had planned for, but we did absorb that throughout the year retail,” Rynearson said.

Beyond bakery materials, high fuel prices are being passed on from food suppliers to bakeries if they need items delivered.

