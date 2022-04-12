Advertisement

Peters, Stabenow announce $10M to support public transportation in Flint

City of Flint logo
City of Flint logo
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will award $10,382,118 in federal funding to improve public transportation in the city of Flint.

This investment comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Peters and Stabenow helped enact last year.

“Michiganders utilize public transit every day to get groceries, stay connected with loved ones, and go to work, school, and appointments,” Peters said. “I was proud to help secure this critical investment in the bipartisan infrastructure law – to bolster Michigan’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and ensure our public transit infrastructure can safely and efficiently transport Michiganders to where they need to go.”

The funding will allow Flint to purchase new buses and railcars, address repair backlogs, transition to more sustainable and climate-friendly technologies, increase services for residents, or other critical infrastructure upgrades they deem necessary to bolster public transit in their community.

“Public transportation provides a lifeline for many people to make sure they can get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and grocery stores,” Stabenow said. “This funding will make sure that our transportation agencies can continue to provide these vital services.”

