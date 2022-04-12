Saginaw food pantry feeling pressure to keep buying items in bulk

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inflated food prices are forcing more people to head to their local food pantry to stock up on staples.

Those pantries are feeling the same pinch to their funds, buying thousands of dollars’ worth of food to giveaway every week.

“We see little kids in the car that said ‘mommy can I, can I grab that bag of snacks right now and start eating it? Because I’m hungry,’” said Terry Rock, Ecumenical Food Pantry manager.

The need for food is back up to pandemic levels.

“We get stories every, every week. ‘Thank god you guys are here. We haven’t had any food in the house for two days,’” Rock said.

The Ecumenical Food Pantry is struggling to keep up.

“We’re seeing a lot of new people coming through. You know, you’re out here every week you get to know the people that are coming in. But we’re seeing a lot of new people coming through. And it’s been a challenge for us for the amount of food that we, we do try to put in the box,” Rock said.

Rock is the manager of the food pantry at Saginaw’s First Presbyterian Church.

“I think it’s a sign of the times again. And you know, people are struggling to make ends meet with their, with their budgets and the food. And we try to fluctuate the menu every week,” Rock said.

Rock said inflation has sent more people back to food giveaway lines, but also put pressure on pantries and food banks buying items in bulk.

Some of the people coming to the food pantry want to help. They give what few dollars they have, even though the boxes are free.

The pantry also hasn’t been able to host “Hunger Hop,” its annual fundraiser.

“The average box carries about $34, $35 worth of food in the box. So, it’s a struggle for us to maintain the coffers for that because we’re a nonprofit,” Rock said.

The math comes out to be just under $5,000 a week in food, not including gas for transportation.

Rock hopes everyone that used to come to the hunger hop can donate that money now.

