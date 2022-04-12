Saginaw police exercising zero tolerance policy towards street racing, ATVs within city limits

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is sending a message to the community and hoping to get ahead of the problem when it comes to street racing and illegal ATV use in the city.

The police said to the community any vehicle going above the speed limit is a dangerous problem.

Go carts, ATVs or any non-street legal vehicle being used in the Saginaw city limits is illegal. The police are reminding residents they can purchase these types of vehicles, but they can not be used within city limits.

Any drivers caught street racing could be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony for reckless driving.

Drivers not obeying these laws could have to deal with impound fees, ordinance violations or be put in jail.

