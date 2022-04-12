Sunny Tuesday with more warm air, tracking rain and storms for Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The milder weather we’ve been enjoying over the last couple of days continues for today! We’re still tracking rain and storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday, though, and our severe weather risk is also still on the table. This is all as a larger low pressure system passes to the west of the Great Lakes over the next couple of days.

Today

Conditions are very quiet starting off this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s but our wind is calm. We have clear skies which will continue all through the morning and into much of the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise up into the 60s again today! Our wind will persist from the south southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

This evening has temperatures holding onto the 50s with dry weather still holding on, though more clouds will be building in. That’s all ahead of the rain we’re expecting for Wednesday and Thursday. With sunset at 8:15 PM today, you’ll still have fantastic weather to enjoy some time outside!

Evening Planner Tuesday (WNEM)

Tonight

Overcast skies return with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight. There will be breaks between these showers, though. This will be the first of a couple of waves of rain into Wednesday. Lows tonight will stay on the milder-side, numbers will land largely in the lower 50s. The wind will pick up, though, with a speed of 10 to 20 mph out of the southeast.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorms will come in another wave during the afternoon on Wednesday, then again late into the evening. That’s when the cold front of the passing low sweeps through Mid-Michigan. The thunderstorms during the day could be on the stronger-side and possibly bring small hail; however, the storms during the day are expected to stay below the severe threshold.

The severe weather risk still runs especially for the evening on Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center still has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for that timeframe. As the cold front of the low moves through, a few severe storms could possibly fire-up ahead of it. Right now, strong wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado are all possibly, thought the impact of strong wind gusts have the greatest chance of being observed in our area. The timing of the cold front is imperative. We’re still on track for more of a nighttime arrival, but if shifts earlier into Wednesday, that could increase the threat of severe weather. As always, look for updates on this!

The greatest risk for severe weather is in the evening on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Even more of a warm-up occurs Wednesday, highs will reach up to around 71 by the afternoon. The wind will pick up in speed out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25+ mph during the day.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

Thursday

Once the cold front passes through, rain will cut off fairly sharp. Skies will clear out with more sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be impacted though, only reaching the lower 50s behind the cold front. The wind will start to pick up, though, gusts will reach and even exceed 40 mph by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall when all is done will range from 0,50″ southeast of the Tri-Cities, to close to 1.0″ farther north and west.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.