Buena Vista Twp. suspect arraigned in shooting of wife

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing his wife in Buena Vista Township Saturday has been charged with open murder and 12 other charges.

Deandre Welch, 41, was charged Tuesday with open murder, six counts of a third offense of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm charge, a felon in possession of ammunition, and a third-degree fleeing and eluding police charge.

Police say that 32-year-old Margaret Welch was fatally shot at 1726 Prospect Street. Another victim, a 22-year-old man, also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Welch was apprehended after a pursuit from Saginaw to Genesee County. He was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor wounds suffered from a K9 officer and unrelated medical conditions.

Bridgeport Township Police, Saginaw City Police, State Police, the MSP Crime Lab Bridgeport, Flint City Police, Flint Township Police, Mt. Morris Township Police, Vienna Township Police, Clio City Police, Genesee County Dispatch and the Genesee County Sheriff assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.

