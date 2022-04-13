Bus drivers protesting Bay City schools accepting private bids

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan school bus drivers rallied on Tuesday against the Bay City Public Schools district accepting bids from private transportation companies.

“To make sure what’s going on is not swept under the rug. If we quiet down, then they can go through with pushing the privatization,” said bus driver Jennifer Irman said.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said last week they are looking to compare cost structures. The transportation department is budgeted for just under $3 million for the coming school year.

Eric Sweeney, a representative for United Steelworkers the union that represents the bus drivers, said the issue goes deeper than the bottom line.

“There’s a lot more than just finances that they need to look at and they’re not doing that. The consistency of the workforce, the passion of the workforce, the dedication. They know what they have with these people. They can’t guarantee that with anybody else,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said union members were blind-sided by the district’s action.

“We just got the notice that they were submitting bids for privatization, without reaching out. We didn’t even know why, what the problem might be that they feel that this is a necessary step,” Sweeney said.

He said the door is open for a potential solution.

“We’re happy to work out anything with them that’s needed to continue to provide the service,” Sweeney said.

The bid proposals are due on April 20. The board meets on May 2 to vote, with a final decision expected to be made on May 9.

