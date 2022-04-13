Michigan students excited to be back for in-person robotics state championships

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A big mid-Michigan tournament is back in person this year.

The ‘FIRST in Michigan’ High School Robotics State Championships is returning to Saginaw Valley State University and the teams have arrived.

There are 160 total teams from all over Michigan, including 14 from the mid-Michigan region.

“This is a terrific event for high school students to be able to get going on those stem careers that we know are so important to the future talent needs of the state of Michigan, and it’s wonderful for us at SVSU to serve as the host of this competition,” said SVSU spokesperson JJ Boehm.

160 teams are descending on the campus including Lake Orion High School.

“We are one of the top 160 teams in the state -- that is pretty insane, and just something that I’m very very proud of,” said Lake Orion senior Jae Young.

Young is part of team 302, the Dragons.

The last time she was here was 2019, when SVSU last hosted an in-person championship.

This will be the school’s fourth time hosting, but the previous two were virtual.

“Well, the last time I was here I was a freshman, and that experience was made so much better by being able to be around people who were there and encouraging me and wanting me to participate and just getting to be here for the thrill of it,” Young said.

Wednesday was move in day for the teams. The high school students unpacked trailers full of equipment and tech and set it up for Thursday’s start of competition.

The university expects at least 10,000 students and spectators each day of the tournament.

“The Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that the economic impact from first robotics at SVSU to the region is at least $1 million. And those are businesses that were especially hard hit during the COVID pandemic,” Boehm said.

This year’s theme is “Rapid React.”

Team’s robots compete to score ‘cargo’ balls into upper and lower baskets and move around the rungs of their hanger.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.