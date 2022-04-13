Mid-Michigan Camping World talks how gas prices have affected sales

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Warmer spring weather has residents thinking ahead to summer and the trips they have planned.

With gas prices fluctuating around the $4, what kind of effect will it have on summer road travel?

Sean Robb is the general manager at Camping World in Birch Run.

“Gas prices, they fluctuate all the time, we’ve been through this before. And really RVing is still the most affordable way to travel,” Robb said.

Robb said higher gas prices aren’t having an impact on sales for RV’s, travel trailers, and fifth wheels.

“We got over 200 locations. We’re across the United States. So, we know the markets all across the country, and they’re all doing well,” Robb said.

He said many of his customers usually go to a single destination when they take a trip.

“You’re going to go to one area and then you’re there. You know you’re with your family for several days, so you’re actually using less gas mileage than driving around town,” Robb said.

Laura Ornelas and her husband Andrew just bought a new RV. They said gas prices did not factor into their decision.

“We just traded in a trailer for the Class-C RV. Gas prices weren’t part of the equation,” Ornelas said.

Ornelas is looking forward to a fun summer regardless of the price at the pump.

“We’re mostly staying in Michigan this year at different campgrounds in Michigan because there are so many. So, we don’t have to go too far,” Ornelas said.

As for Robb, he said 2021 was a strong year and 2022 is shaping up to be even better.

“We sell fun. That’s what we do. We sell fun. And people always want to have fun,” Robb said.

The national average price of gas continues to decrease as countries plan more emergency oil reserve releases. The current average in the United States is $4.08.

That is only slightly higher than the state average of $3.91.

The average price of gas in Saginaw County is $3.91. Gas in Bay County sits around $3.81, and Midland County is the lowest at $3.63.

