Advertisement

Mt. Pleasant woman accused of pointing gun at neighbor arrested

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 68-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant has been arrested for aggravated assault after police say she pointed a gun at her neighbor.

The victim told police he was outside grilling burgers when she approached him and pointed a gun saying, “bang bang,” according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Bruce Street at 5:07 p.m. on April 9 for the incident. After police arrived on the scene, the suspect came out of her home and she was ordered to lay down on the ground with her hands up.

When the suspect was arrested, officers recovered a .38 caliber five-shot revolver from a holster that was on her right hip, a long bayonet knife and a pocket-knife from the suspect, police said.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home and seized a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle as well as an orange knife.

Officers who responded to the scene reported the smell of alcohol on the suspect’s breath. Mt. Pleasant Police said her blood alcohol content was .112.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday afternoon, April 13.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, April 13
A picket was organized by school bus drivers in Bay City, Flint City Council member Eric Mays...
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, April 13
Bus drivers protesting Bay City schools accepting private bids
Bus drivers protesting Bay City schools accepting private bids
Mid-Michigan school bus drivers rallied on Tuesday against the Bay City Public Schools district...
Bus drivers protesting Bay City schools accepting private bids