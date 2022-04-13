Mt. Pleasant woman accused of pointing gun at neighbor arrested

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 68-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant has been arrested for aggravated assault after police say she pointed a gun at her neighbor.

The victim told police he was outside grilling burgers when she approached him and pointed a gun saying, “bang bang,” according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Bruce Street at 5:07 p.m. on April 9 for the incident. After police arrived on the scene, the suspect came out of her home and she was ordered to lay down on the ground with her hands up.

When the suspect was arrested, officers recovered a .38 caliber five-shot revolver from a holster that was on her right hip, a long bayonet knife and a pocket-knife from the suspect, police said.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home and seized a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle as well as an orange knife.

Officers who responded to the scene reported the smell of alcohol on the suspect’s breath. Mt. Pleasant Police said her blood alcohol content was .112.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.