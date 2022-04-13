Saginaw Children’s Zoo opening on April 18

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is opening its gates on April 18 at 10 a.m.

The zoo will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. through the beginning of October. Admission is $5 per person and children 11 months and younger get in for free.

Train and carousel tickets can be purchased for $1 per person, per ride. Saginaw Children’s Zoo members receive free admission and unlimited rides.

The zoo is taking some precautionary steps due to the presence of avian influenza in Michigan, a highly pathogenic virus that’s also known as bird flu. Some birds may be indoors and they won’t be available for viewing.

“Our top priority is our animals and their welfare; however, we understand that this may affect our guests and their visit to the Zoo”, said Zoo Director/CEO, Nancy Parker. “We are doing everything we can to keep our birds healthy while looking after their social and environmental needs.”

The US Department of Agriculture and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have confirmed several cases of avian bird flu in Michigan, although none yet in Saginaw County. The zoo said it has an avian influenza response plan in place and will implement it when needed.

“We are doing what we can to keep our birds safe. The main way that we can do this is by preventing our birds from having contact with wild birds. In some cases, we have moved birds to more secure locations,” says zoo veterinarian Dr. Cerveny. “We have also heightened our level of biosecurity with cleaning and disinfection and personal protective equipment use in bird habitats.”

Tickets are available at the admissions booth or online at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo website.

