Showers and storms continue tonight, rapid clearing & windy Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been around at various points today, thankfully staying below severe limits and it’s looking like our severe threat will remain fairly low the rest of the evening.

Even with all the clouds and rain, we have managed some warm temperatures with many areas reaching well into the 60s and even touching 70 in spots.

Our luck with those warm temperatures will run out tomorrow, and the wind will pick up quite a bit. However, we’re expecting a good amount of sunshine to accompany those conditions, which should help take some of the sting off of those.

This Evening & Overnight

Similar to earlier today, we do expect a bit of a break after the current round of showers around at 5 PM comes to an end. Rain chances won’t be zero until the next round, but will be much more spotty, rather than a widespread swath of rain.

If you have plans this evening, keep tabs on the rain with our Interactive Radar.

Our last round of the evening is around Chicago at 5:30 PM and should start rolling in closer to 8-11 PM. This round is the one we expected to have the best chance to produce severe weather yesterday, although a low chance, and it looks like that threat remains low for the same reasons we cited on Tuesday. A late night arrival time, plus much of our available storm energy being used up by rounds of rain this afternoon, will make getting a severe thunderstorm an uphill battle.

Our severe weather threat through the rest of tonight is quite low, but it's not completely zero. (WNEM)

As always, we’ll play these situations conservatively and watch for any severe weather, but they’re not likely.

Overnight lows will settle into the 30s and 40s, but it will take awhile to get there. We’re still expecting to be in the 50s and 60s around midnight before the cold front comes through. Our wind will pick up as that approaches, with a southerly wind turning westerly around 10 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Thursday

The rain is expected to depart Mid-Michigan completely by 7-8 AM, and rapid clearing to mostly sunny skies should follow.

That sunshine should help us recover into the 40s and 50s for afternoon highs, but coming along with that sunshine will be a strong southwesterly wind that will be sustained around 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour possible.

Wind Advisories have been issued for strong wind gusts expected late tomorrow morning through the evening. (WNEM)

With that in mind, Wind Advisories have been issued for 10 AM to 8 PM for the entire TV5 viewing area. Be sure to secure any loose objects you may have around the yard, or secure your trash bins if Thursday is trash day. Our wind is expected to diminish into Thursday night, but will remain breezy into Friday.

We should continue to see dry weather Thursday night, with overnight lows settling in the lower to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.