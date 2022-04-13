Stormy Wednesday, cool down late week

We’re tracking yet another above average day for temperatures along with a cool down going towards the weekend.

Chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will also be on the table. Some could become strong to severe.

Winds will be on the stronger side going into late week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

After a few storms earlier this morning, the chance for a few more showers or a t-storm will stay isolated for the morning hours. Most should get through most of the morning hours dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Highs today will be the warmest this week reaching back in the 60s near 70 for many by later this afternoon.

Going into the afternoon and evening will be the greatest chance for any thunderstorm development. Damaging winds, heavy downpours, and hail will be the main hazards. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Always have a way to get weather alerts on your devices

Winds today will mainly be from the south sustained around 10-15 mph. Gusts near 30+ with even higher gusts within any storm development possible.

Storm chances will continue into the evening and early overnight hours. Any rain is expected to end before daybreak Thursday AM.

Lows tonight will drop near 40.

Late Week

Despite a few lingering early morning showers Thursday, we expect a drying trend going into the later morning and afternoon hours with some sunshine possible!

Highs Thursday will be cooler as a cold front passes through; only reaching the low 50s.

Friday could have an isolated shower at worst. Highs near 50.

The holiday weekend is also trending mainly dry with some better chances for some more rays of sun! Highs will stay cooler in the 40s.

We may even have the chance for a few rain/snow showers next week as temperatures stay cooler in the 40s for highs.

