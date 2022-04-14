Flint mayor appoints Arnold Brown as new city services manager

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has a new city services manager.

Mayor Sheldon Neely announced Thursday that Arnold Brown has taken over the position.

Brown is coming back to work at the city of Flint, having previously served in multiple positions over 25 years.

“We are happy to have Arnold back with us to serve the residents of Flint,” Neeley said. “As we work to use the additional received funding, having his expertise is needed to maximize greater outcomes in areas such as blight for the residents of the great City of Flint.”

“I’m happy to get another opportunity to serve the residents in my hometown,” Brown said. “This work is a passion for me and I look forward to working together with the services staff staff, administration, council, residents, and community partners.”

Before coming back to Flint, Brown previously served the City of Clio schools as a maintenance coordinator. He oversaw building repairs, heating and cooling maintenance and repairs, maintenance of athletic fields, snow plowing and mowing.

He also previously served as superintendent in the Department of Public Services for the City of Clio. In that role, he managed the daily operations in the provision of municipal services to the residents of Clio.

