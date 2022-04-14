Advertisement

Flint police searching for missing 16-year-old

Malik Stephen Spillers
Malik Stephen Spillers(Flint Police Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

Malik Stephen Spillers was last seen on April 7 in the 4000 block of Joyner Street. He is 5′3″, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6821 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cell phone and surveillance video shows a Grand Rapids police officer shooting a man in the...
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, April 14
Grand Rapids police release footage of Patrick Lyoya shooting
Grand Rapids police release footage of Patrick Lyoya shooting
2 mini horses euthanized after dog attack, authorities investigating incident
2 mini horses euthanized after dog attack, authorities investigating incident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release footage of Patrick Lyoya shooting