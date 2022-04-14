Flint police searching for missing 16-year-old

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

Malik Stephen Spillers was last seen on April 7 in the 4000 block of Joyner Street. He is 5′3″, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer D. Williams at 810-237-6821 or call 911.

