Flint reaches contract agreement with AFSCME union

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint reached an agreement with its largest union that provides essential services to the city.

The city reached a new contract with local 1600 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley made the official announcement during a virtual press conference Thursday.

“This is the first agreement since our community was deconstructed by Emergency Management Forcing Labor Agreements that were non-negotiable for the working men and women,” Neeley said.

“This is actually the first time in a decade we were able to negotiate a contract,” said union president Sam Muma.

The union advocates for fairness in the workplace, excellence in public services, and prosperity and opportunity for all working families and they’re set to improve three key concerns in the city.

“Blight, waste, and public safety are the top three things that need to be done in the community, so I thank the administration,” Muma said.

The new contract still needs to be approved by the Flint City Council.

