Former UM professor sentenced on charges of exploiting of a minor

DETROIT (WNEM) - A former University of Michigan professor was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to taking a minor girl across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct.

According to court documents, 69-year-old Stephen Shipps of Ann Arbor, worked at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance as a violin professor from 1989 to 2019.

Court records say Shipps knowingly took an under-age girl across state lines and intended to engage in sexual activity with in from February and March of 2002, and again in June and July of 2002.

“I want to commend the brave young women who, after many years, found the courage to come forward and expose the abuse they suffered at the hands of Shipps,” stated U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “I also want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly to bring justice in this case.”

In addition to his five years in prison, Shipps will also have to pay his victim $120,000 in restitution.

Sipps was also the director of the Strings Preparatory Program, which offered lessons to young musicians ranging from elementary school through high school. Shipps also taught at several other universities and schools.

