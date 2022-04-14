Governor’s office: More than $900 million in auto insurance refunds returned to eligible Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan drivers are starting to receive their auto insurance refund checks.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, nearly a third of eligible Michiganders have received their $400 auto refund checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

Whitmer announced the checks going into Michigan mailboxes last December after it was discovered there was a $3 million surplus in funds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021.

The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle and must be sent in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9, 2022.

The Governor’s office said drivers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent.

