Grand Rapids police release footage of Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Protesters were calling for justice in west Michigan Wednesday over a deadly police shooting during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened on Monday of last week.

In an effort of transparency, the Grand Rapids Police Department released four videos of the stop from April 4, each from a different viewpoint, of the events leading up to the death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya.

The videos included cell phone, home surveillance video, dash and body worn camera footage.

“Another African American man has died as a result of the use of lethal force with an interaction with law enforcement,” said Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington.

“The reason that we’re having this today is, this is transparency about the use of force incident,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

According to police, the un-named officer pulled Lyoya over because the license plate didn’t match the record for the car. TV5′s review of the footage shows Lyoya exiting his vehicle to confront the officer.

After this confrontation, it appears Lyoya attempts to run away, but is instead taken to the ground, where the officer and Lyoya struggle.

“It looks like they were struggling over the taser for about 90 seconds,” Winstrom said.

Police say the officer unsuccessfully attempts to use his taser multiple times on Lyoya, before shooting him in the back of the head, killing him.

“The taser was deployed twice. The taser did not make contact. Mr. Lyoya was shot in the head,” Winstrom said.

The officers body cam footage was deactivated right before the shooting. Police say that may have been unintentional.

“It was hit many times during that struggle. That was the first time that it was held down for more than three seconds, that’s what deactivated,” Winstrom said.

Winstrom said state police are investigating to answer the key question.

“Whether that deadly force was needed to prevent death or great bodily harm to that officer,” Winstrom said.

Winstrom said the officer is on paid leave, stripped of his police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The officer is said to have joined the agency in 2015. When state police complete their investigation, they will hand their results to the Kent County Prosecutor’s office for the review for criminal charges.

