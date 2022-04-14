Isabella Co. woman sentenced over 20 years for murder on Isabella Indian Reservation

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 22-year-old Isabella County woman was sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder committed on the Isabella Indian Reservation.

Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert, from Blanchard, was sentenced in Bay City in front of Judge Thomas Ludington.

In November 2020, Gilbert went to the victim’s home and stabbed with a knife cutting her femoral artery. The victim lost a lot of blood and died because of her injuries, according to court documents.

Gilbert, a non-Indian, committed the crime on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant. The victim was Indian, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case,” said U.S.

Attorney Dawn Ison. “It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the

victim’s family and friends.”

“The FBI is committed to serving and protecting members of the Native American community –

especially when they are victimized on Tribal land,” said Special Agent in Charge James A.

Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “I would like to thank the Mount Pleasant Police

Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs for their partnership during this investigation.”

