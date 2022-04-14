Advertisement

Longtime WNEM reporter Jay Brandow has died

Retired WNEM news reporter Jay Brandow has passed away at the age of 67.
Retired WNEM news reporter Jay Brandow has passed away at the age of 67.(WNEM)
By David Custer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Retired WNEM news reporter Jay Brandow has passed away at the age of 67.

Brandow’s family says he passed away on the night of Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Brandow started at WNEM in 1984. He came to the station after working as a radio disc jockey at a Detroit station.

He worked as a reporter at WNEM up until his retirement in 2011. At his retirement he told his colleagues about working at WNEM, “It’s been my home. It’s been my family. If I had to do it all over again, I would be here doing it all over again.”

In retirement he worked as an instructor in the broadcasting departments at Delta College and Central Michigan University.

At the age of 50, Brandow also become an author publishing his first non-fiction work titled “The Captain’s Chair” about a sole survivor of a ship wreck in Lake Superior.

Brandow loved to play his guitar and was a beloved story-teller in mid-Michigan.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

