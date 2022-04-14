Our wind dies down later this evening, picks right back up Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been nice to see the sun for our Thursday, but as is often the case in our Michigan spring, it came with a catch.

Winds have been quite gusty this afternoon, with MBS Airport in Saginaw even registering a gust near 60 mph. Thankfully, winds are expected to die down quickly this evening below advisory levels, but signs are pointing to another windy day on Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

If you can manage or deal with the wind, your evening plans tonight should be just fine. We’ve had a few clouds develop with the heating of the day, but there’s still plenty of sun out there in between, and that should last through sunset (around 8:18 PM).

Some showers are also showing up on radar tonight, however, much of this likely isn’t reaching the ground. In the low chance that it does, it may amount to a few sprinkles.

Winds will remain breezy overnight, but should quickly fall out of advisory range to gusts between 20-30 miles per hour or so around sunset and onward.

Wind gusts are expected to die down tonight, but they'll remain breezy. (WNEM)

Temperatures have been much cooler in the 40s and 50s today, and those will gradually cool off into the 30s for overnight lows under generally partly cloudy skies.

Friday

We’ll have a chance to start with some sunshine on Friday, but will likely add some cloud cover as the day goes along. Some breaks of sun between those clouds will remain possible, but we have a chance to be a bit more gray for the afternoon.

We'll be in between two systems on Friday, one to our north and one to our south. Since we're close by to both, we'll include a small chance for a few showers in your forecast Friday. (WNEM)

As we close out the workweek, it appears we’ll be between two systems on Friday, one to our north and one to our south. Right now, it appears most of the area will remain dry for Friday. However we’ll be close enough to include at least a chance of showers in your forecast tomorrow. The best chances will reside in our southern counties, as well as our far northern areas. Any precipitation Friday would be very light around 0.10 or less.

High temperatures will be a mix of 40s and 50s once again to close out the workweek. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be a mix of 40s and low 50s, coolest in the northwest near Houghton Lake and warmest in the southeast near Flint.

Winds on Friday will continue to be a big story, although the top-end of the gust range will be borderline for a Wind Advisory. Expect gusts around 35 to 45 miles per hour on Friday, with more of a west southwesterly direction. Sustained winds will be closer to 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Weekend Outlook

A few light snow showers or flurries are possible early Saturday, but these shouldn’t be too problematic for us. Most areas won’t even see a snow shower. Skies are expected to feature some sunshine in the early morning, before clouding up quickly late in the morning.

The bigger story on Saturday will likely be the cooler than average temperatures once again, with highs in the middle 30s to low 40s.

Clearing skies take over Saturday night into Sunday, just in time for Easter on Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day, and highs to rebound mostly into the middle 40s after starting the day in the middle to upper 20s. Sunshine is expected through the day, with a light wind that will turn east southeasterly through the morning.

