Owosso man found guilty of disturbing schools

CLARKSON, Mich. (WNEM) - A man from Owosso was found guilty after police say he was seen filming classrooms and interior areas of a school in Holly last year.

On March 10, 2021, a man entered the property of the Holly Area Schools Administration and Special Education Curriculum building, located at 920 Baird St. in Holly.

School staff saw the man walking outside the building with a video camera, filming classrooms and other areas inside the building, according to the Holly Police Department.

A school administrator asked the man what his intentions were. The man did not respond and he became argumentative, police said. The administrator placed the building in secure lockdown and called 911 out of caution.

An officer found the man and advised him he must leave the area. Police said the man refused and became argumentative with the officer.

Matthew Todd Wrosch, from Owosso, was arrested and charged with one count each of disturbing schools, persons creating disturbances to leave premises upon request and disorderly conduct.

During a jury trial at the 52nd District Court in Clarkson, Wrosch was found guilty of disturbing schools. His sentencing is scheduled for June 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The Holly Police Department said Wrosch is an active member of a group called the Michigan Constitutional Crusaders who seek out encounters with public officials and post videos to their website.

Wrosch has a criminal history with convictions that date back to 1993, including arson, possessing a weapon in a school zone, retail fraud, drunk driving, driving while suspended, larceny and check fraud, police said.

