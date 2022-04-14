Oxford students, parents saying school board not doing enough to prevent tragedies like Nov. 2021 shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Oxford residents gathered Thursday to discuss the current school safety plan following the deadly November shooting inside the high school where four students lost their lives and several other were injured.

Mike Aldred is one of many parents who said Oxford Community Schools is not doing enough to prevent the tragedy that took place on Nov. 30 from happening again.

“We’re here today to ask the Oxford School Board to finally start listening to the most important member of the community, the students,” Aldred said.

Aldred read an email from a student to school administrators asking them for help. The student was concerned after he arrived late to school one day earlier this year.

“Walked up to the door, pressed the button to be let in, I wasn’t asked a simple question on who I was, or what I was doing. They buzzed me in, I signed in, walked right into the school, and went to class. Along with that, the clear backpack that I was provided was not even searched,” Aldred said.

The group of parents and students, many wearing “Change 4 Oxford Shirts,” believe the school district is more concerned about protecting themselves from civil liability than getting to the bottom of what really happened that November day. They believe school administrators need to do three things right now.

“Hire a new independent school safety expert. Start a public and transparent update of Oxford’s school safety plans in which parents, but most importantly students, can offer input. Implement an updated school safety plan prior to the 2022-2023 school year, which can bring real change for Oxford while serving as a guide to all the other schools,” Aldred said.

The group said numerous attempts to convey their concerns and demands with school administrators have been met with little to no answer. They say Oxford Community Schools needs to do more to show they’ve learned their lesson.

“We’ve lost four amazing souls, our children have been affected, the community has been affected, no one should go through this,” Aldred said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.