Sheriff: 1 injured in Clare Co. after motorcycle crashes into bus

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash after a man on a motorcycle crashed into the back of a school bus.

On Thursday at about 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to the crash on Townline near Grant.

A school bus going eastbound on Townline had stopped in the road because a tree fell in front of them. A 60-year-old Harrison man on a motorcycle crashed into the back of the bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said no one on the bus was injured. The Harrison man was taken to MidMicigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment.

