Soaring Eagle launches online casino and sports betting platform

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Soaring Eagle Gaming is rolling out its online casino and sports betting platform, Eagle Casino & Sports.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board authorized Soaring Eagle Gaming, the Saginaw Chippewa tribe’s gaming arm, as the state’s 15th internet gaming and sports betting operator on Thursday, April 14.

Operating as Eagle Casino and Sports, Soaring Eagle Gaming has partnered with platform provider GAN. Casino and sports fans who are 21 and older can access the platform by visiting Eagle Casino & Sports’ website.

“Michigan now has a full complement of 15 internet gaming and sports betting providers with the authorization of Eagle Casino and Sports,” said Henry Williams, Executive Director, Michigan Gaming Control Board. “All of Michigan’s federally recognized tribes are offering internet gaming and sports betting. I congratulate the Saginaw Chippewa tribe as they expand their gaming offerings.”

Players must be inside the state’s regulatory boundaries to make real money wagers. Michigan launched internet gaming and sports betting with 10 operators on Jan. 22, 2021. By law, licenses are limited to the commercial and tribal casinos in Michigan.

