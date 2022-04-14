State: Jobless rate is third lowest in decades

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s unemployment decreased by .3 percentage points in March to 4.4 percent, according to data by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The total number of employed residents increased by more than 29,000 in March. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 14,000, making a statewide monthly labor force gain of 15,000.

“The Michigan labor market has been positive this year,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Michigan’s jobless rate has averaged 4.7 percent so far in 2022, and the state has only recorded a lower annual rate twice in recent decades, the periods from 1997 to 2000 and 2017 to 2019.”

The nation’s unemployment rate decreased by .2 percentage points in March to 3.6 percent.

