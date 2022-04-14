Advertisement

State: Jobless rate is third lowest in decades

The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling...
The facility will offer training in welding, fitting, forklift and lifting & handling operations, Berkeley County Spokesperson Jenna-Ley Jamison said.(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s unemployment decreased by .3 percentage points in March to 4.4 percent, according to data by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The total number of employed residents increased by more than 29,000 in March. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 14,000, making a statewide monthly labor force gain of 15,000.

“The Michigan labor market has been positive this year,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Michigan’s jobless rate has averaged 4.7 percent so far in 2022, and the state has only recorded a lower annual rate twice in recent decades, the periods from 1997 to 2000 and 2017 to 2019.”

The nation’s unemployment rate decreased by .2 percentage points in March to 3.6 percent.

You can read more about Michigan’s unemployment status here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Flint man found guilty in 2019 triple homicide
Two mini horses are dead, and investigators are looking for dogs connected to the mauling.
2 mini horses euthanized after dog attack, authorities investigating incident
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, April 13
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, April 13
First Warn 5: Wednesday evening, April 13
First Warn 5: Wednesday evening, April 13